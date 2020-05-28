AAA: “100 Deadliest Days”

AAA is sounding the alarm on what they call, the "100 Deadliest Days" for drivers, which could increase as COVID-19 restrictions get lifted.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC NEWS) — The summer driving season is upon us.

And AAA is sounding the alarm on what they call, the “100 deadliest days” for drivers.

And they say it could be worse as COVID-19 restrictions get lifted.

Nationwide data collected from 2008-2018 shows more than 8,300 people died in crashes involving teen drivers during the “100 deadliest days.”

AAA says the combination of schools closed, summer jobs canceled, and COVID-19 restrictions easing up, could increase the number of teens driving this summer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: