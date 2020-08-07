A terminally ill woman fulfills dying wish, marries her boyfriend

Woman is 33 years old and has leukemia

(FOX NEWS) — A woman with leukemia gets her dying wish to marry her boyfriend.

Alysia is just 33 years old.

She’s a patient at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas.

She told hospital staff her dying wish was to marry her boyfriend, Daniel.

The couple would normally have to go to the marriage bureau but the bureau worked with the couple to have the wedding at the hospital.

A catholic priest celebrated the wedding.

It was supposed to happen Thursday, but because of Alysia’s condition, the wedding was moved up a day.

