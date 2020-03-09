A special edition of the Super Nintendo sells for $360,000

The supposed last prototype of the Super Nintendo that also supports CD like Sony's Playstation sold for $360 to the original owner of pets.com.

(FOX NEWS) — Imagine being able to play both Super Nintendo and Playstation games all on the same device that possibility almost happened.

A limited-edition Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) just sold for a whopping $360,000 at auction.

The console looks like a mixture of the Super Nintendo and Sony’s Playstation.

It accepts both types of gaming cartridges for double the fun.

The rarity of this device helps explain its high cost.

According to the auction house, back in 1991, the two gaming companies announced a partnership but only made 200 of these prototypes which never officially hit the market.

