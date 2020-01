Laying down on the job: One company is trying to convince workers to use its new reclining desk

(FOX NEWS) — A desk that George Costanza would be proud of.

One company is trying to convince workers to use its new reclining desk.

Altwork Designed the desk and says it will improve circulation which will help minimize physical ailments and improve circulation.

Magnets are used to keep your keyboard and mouse in place.

The desk retails for $7,650 dollars.

Monitor and laptop not included.

More from MyHighPlains.com: