“A Long Ways To Go” On Coronavirus Relief Bill

Democrats and Republicans continue to negotiate on a new coronavirus relief bill after failing to reach a deal before expanded unemployment benefits expired.

(NBC News) Congressional leaders will meet with representatives from the Trump administration Monday for another round of talks on the next coronavirus relief bill.

“We still have a long ways to go,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said after the latest round of negotiations.

Expanded unemployment benefits expired Friday. Democrats have pushed to continue the $600 weekly payments; Republicans have proposed cutting the amount to $200.

There’s growing pressure on all sides to act, but little progress has been reported.

“I’m not optimistic that there will be a solution in the very near term,” Meadows said.

