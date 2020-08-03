“A Long Ways To Go” On Coronavirus Relief Bill

Democrats and Republicans continue to negotiate on a new coronavirus relief bill after failing to reach a deal before expanded unemployment benefits expired.

by: Tracie Potts

(NBC News)  Congressional leaders will meet with representatives from the Trump administration Monday for another round of talks on the next coronavirus relief bill.

“We still have a long ways to go,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said after the latest round of negotiations.

Expanded unemployment benefits expired Friday.  Democrats have pushed to continue the $600 weekly payments; Republicans have proposed cutting the amount to $200.

There’s growing pressure on all sides to act, but little progress has been reported.

“I’m not optimistic that there will be a solution in the very near term,” Meadows said.

