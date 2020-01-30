A fugitive on the US Marshal’s Top 15 Most Wanted list captured in Oklahoma

ANTLERS, Oklahoma– U.S. Marshals arrested Jacob Blair Scott Wednesday night in Oklahoma, the Sun Herald reported.
The report said the agency got a tip that Scott was living in a campground in Antlers, Oklahoma.
Authorities said they thought Blair could be in Colorado on Wednesday.
Scott is a military veteran who received a purple heart for injuries while deployed. Now, Scott is wanted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi for sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes and exploitation of a child, authorities say.
Accusations arose when Scott’s stepdaughter became pregnant.