A cybersecurity research firm identifies brands subject to “phishing”

Check Point Research identifies the top brands subject "phishing" scams, such as facebook and yahoo.

(FOX NEWS) — A cybersecurity firm reveals which major brands are most likely to be used in “phishing” scams.

Check Point research says Facebook, Yahoo, Netflix, Paypal, Microsoft, Spotify, and Google are most often the brands preferred for illegal phishing scams.

Cybercriminals use brands to trick consumers into giving up info, or making money transfers.

The study covers the fourth quarter of the year, which includes the busiest online shopping periods.

According to a Verizon report, phishing is linked to about seventy-eight percent of all espionage incidents, and a third of all data breaches in 2018.

