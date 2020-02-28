80% of grads believe degree was good investment

Survey says 80% of grads think bachelor's degree worth it

(CNN) — A new survey shows most college graduates think their degree was worth the effort.

The report is from BestColleges.

It shows 82-percent of people with a bachelor’s degree think it was a “good financial investment.”

And, almost that many say the skills they learned in college help with their current jobs.

But, more than half the respondents, 61-percent, would have changed what they studied.

Many regret not following their passions or picking a major with more job opportunities.

More from MyHighPlains.com: