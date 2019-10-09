75 percent of gen-zers quit jobs for mental health reasons

A new survey suggests 75% percent of gen-zers and half of millennials have quit a job partially due to mental health reasons.

(FOX NEWS) — High percentages of young workers are quitting their jobs due to mental health issues according to a survey from “mind share partners”, half of millennials and 75 percent of gen-zers have left a job partially due to mental health issues.

Questioning 1,500 people ranging from 16-years-old and up, the study says baby boomers were the least likely to quit due to a mental health concern with only 10 percent reporting ever leaving a job for these issues.

The ceo and founder of “mind share partners” says the surveys results are not surprising with millennials three times more likely to show symptoms of anxiety than baby boomers and gen-zers four times more likely.