680 arrested during ICE raids in Mississippi

Immigrations agents conduct raids at seven food processing plants in Mississippi, resulting in 680 arrests.

BAY SPRINGS, MS (NBC News) – 680 people were detained in ice raids across Mississippi Wednesday.

The raids took place at several food processing plants including a Peco Chicken Plant in Bay Springs.

The raids happened in small towns such as Carthage, Canton, and Morton where the workforce is largely made up of Latino immigrants.

About 600 agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations set up perimeters around the plants to prevent workers from fleeing.

The raids mark the largest workplace sting in at least a decade.