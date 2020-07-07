6-Year-Old Kicked Out Of Daycare Over “Black Lives Matter” T-Shirt

(KARK/NBC News) An Arkansas mother says her 6-year-old daughter was kicked out of daycare because of a T-shirt reading “Black Lives Matter.”
Journei Brockman attended daycare at His Kids Preschool in Russellville for the past six months, but was recently told she was no longer welcome.
“She was like ‘I don’t like it, I don’t agree with it’, and I would prefer it if you didn’t send her to school in it again,” Journei’s mother, Deval Brockman says.
Brockman says Journei went back to school the next day in another shirt with a raised fist printed on the back. When Deval picked her daughter up, she says she was told the shirts were encouraging racism and was no longer welcome at His Kids Preschool.
