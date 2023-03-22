WOODLAWN, Md. (WDCW) — Six people are dead after a car drove through a work zone on Interstate 695 in Maryland Wednesday afternoon.

Maryland State Police said that the incident happened around 12:40 p.m. on the inner loop of Interstate 695 at Security Boulevard in Woodlawn.

According to authorities, the car involved went into the work zone, passing in between jersey walls that were placed there temporarily, and hit multiple construction workers. The car then overturned, sending debris across multiple lanes of traffic.

Emergency personnel work at the scene of fatal crash along Interstate 695 near Woodlawn, Md., Wednesday, March 22, 2023. At least six people were dead after a crash that closed the Baltimore Beltway in both directions Wednesday, snarling traffic along the west side of the highway that encircles the city, Maryland State Police said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Six people were pronounced dead at the scene, MSP said. Authorities aren’t identifying the victims until their families have been notified.

Medics took the driver of the car to a nearby trauma center for treatment.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, MSP wasn’t able to say why the car went into the work zone and a crash team is now investigating.