5-year-old posthumously made an honorary Colonel

A 5-year-old boy who dreamed of becoming an "army man" is posthumously made a Colonel after dying of cancer

He was a little boy with big dreams of serving our country.

5-year-old River “Oakley” Nimmo wanted to be an “army man.”

But that dream was cut short.

The young boy died on June 20th, after a long battle with neuroblastoma cancer.

He was first diagnosed at two-years-old.

He was declared cancer-free in June of 2017 but the disease came back the next month.

In honor of his passion for the United States Military.

The Arkansas National Guard attended Nimmo’s funeral and posthumously made him an honorary colonel, assigned to the joint force headquarters at Camp Joseph T. Robinson with the duty title “army man”