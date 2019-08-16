42 years since Elvis Presley’s death

People around the world are remembering August 16th, 1977 as the day the king of rock died at 42 years old.

MEMPHIS, TN (FOX NEWS) – Rock and roll fans around the world remember the life of a music legend.

Friday marks 42 years since Elvis Presley died on August 16th, 1977.

The king of rock and roll suffered a heart attack at age 42 after battling prescription drug abuse.

Every year, thousands of admirers flock to the singer’s former home in Memphis, Tennessee for Elvis week.

The annual event includes a candlelight vigil held in the vast gardens of Graceland.

All in celebration of Presley’s life and career as one of the most significant icons of the 20th century.