VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Police are investigating after seven new vehicles were stolen from an east Alabama car dealership, according to a morning press release.
Employees showing up for work on the morning of April 5 discovered the break-in and called police to the King Ford Auto Dealership on Fob James Drive. Employees found seven vehicles missing from the lot.
Missing vehicles included a 2021 Dodge Charger SX, a 2021 Dodge Charger, four Ford F250 4x4s, and a Dodge Ram Laramie 3500. Police say the total loss exceeds $400,000.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-7522 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Tragedy Times Two: Fire destroys home of Beauregard tornado survivors
- Bassnectar lawsuit alleges sexual abuse, sex trafficking of minors
- Teen on spring break trip to Disney World rescues toddler from drowning
- Lt. Gov. Patrick tells corporations to back off election bill, while Dems encourage more to weigh in
- $400K worth of vehicles stolen from Alabama car dealership