40 percent of retirees don’t have savings to live on

New research suggests millions of older adults are facing money problems in retirement, and are only receiving income from social security.

(FOX NEWS) — While many people save enough money early in life to retire comfortably, a high portion of senior citizens are drastically underfunded, according to new research.

New research from the National Institute on Retirement Security says around 40-percent of retirees don’t have any savings to live on and don’t have access to pension funds, either.

That means social security is their only source of income, if they have enough work credits.

Experts at the motley fool say your cash flow should come from the “three-legged stool” made up of Pensions, a retirement fund, and social security benefits.

But, the social security part could be in jeopardy after 2035 without a government intervention, payroll taxes may cover only about 75 percent of estimated benefits by then and that means benefits would be reduced.

