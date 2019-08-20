40 percent of parents would switch doctors over vaccination policy

Forty percent of US parents say they would likely find a new doctor if their child's primary care provider sees families who refuse childhood vaccines

(FOX NEWS) – Forty percent of US parents say they’d find a new doctor if their child’s primary care provider sees families who refuse vaccines, according to a new study.

The latest CS Mott Children’s Hospital national poll on children’s health from the University of Michigan also finding 3 in 10 parents say their primary care provider shouldn’t treat kids whose parents refuse vaccines.

Most parents favoring tighter control and 17 percent believe unvaccinated kids should be kept out of the waiting room while 27 percent said any allowed in should have to wear masks.

About 43 percent said they would want to know if other patients at their child’s primary care practice had received no vaccines, while 33 percent said they would not.