3 masked teens shot to death outside Georgia home

The sheriff's office is interviewing the residents, who have not been charged.

CONYERS, Ga. (AP/CBS46) – Rockdale County investigators are trying to determine whether a homeowner was justified in fatally shooting three young men at his home near Conyers early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to White Oak Court just after 4 a.m. and found three males on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. One was dead. Deputies rendered aid to two others who were still alive. Both later died at a hospital, deputies said.

“They (deputies) did discover masks on the young men,” said Sheriff Eric Levett. “That rose our suspicion.”

Neighbor Carlos Watson said he heard the gunshots.

“It was a lot of shots, and it was back and forth, Watson said. “You could tell it wasn’t just one person shooting.”

Watson said he waited about five minutes after the gunfire stopped to investigate.

“I came outside, saw a gentleman out here laid out after I heard somebody scream for help,” he said.

Sheriff Levett said deputies immediately recovered two weapons and began gathering other evidence. Investigators took the homeowner to the sheriff’s office to interview him. Deputies also interviewed two other people who were in the home at the time of the incident.

Investigators were trying to identify the deceased.