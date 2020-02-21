$20K in Cash Returned to Florida Police

A Florida man is rewarded by police after turning in 20-thousand dollars in cash that he found in a parking lot.

(WPTV) What would you do if you found $20,000 in cash?

Benjamin Feliciano, of Martin County, Florida, opted to turn it into authorities.

Feliciano discovered the crisp $100 bills near a Florida mall last week. After several hours of debating whether to keep it, he finally handed it over.

When deputies found out Feliciano walks to his job and hold signs all day, they donated a bike to show their appreciation.

While it wasn’t life-changing cash, it was a token of appreciation, and Feliciano says he’s just happy to have a clear conscience.

