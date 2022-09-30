AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here is a quick summary of our current Atlantic Hurricane Season.

We have had nine named storms so far. Four of them were hurricanes and two of them were major hurricanes. (That means they met or exceeded category three status on the Saffir-Simpson Scale.)

Here is a list of our named storms so far:

Alex (June Tropical Storm)

Bonnie (July Tropical Storm)

Colin (July Tropical Storm)

Danielle (September Hurricane)

Earl (September Hurricane)

Fiona (September Major Hurricane)

Gaston (September Tropical Storm)

Hermine (September Tropical Storm)

Ian (September Major Hurricane)

Before September, the Atlantic was extremely quite. According to the National Hurricane Center: “No tropical cyclones formed in the basin during August. This is quite unusual and is the first time that has occurred since 1997, and is only the third time that has happened since 1950. Based on a 30-year climatology (1991-2020), three or four named storms typically develop in August, with one or two of them becoming hurricanes. A major hurricane forms in August every one to two years. No hurricanes have formed in the basin so far this season.”

The cented added, “In terms of Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE), which measures the strength and duration of tropical storms and hurricanes, activity in the basin so far in 2022 has been well below average compared to the long-term (1991-2020) mean.”

Now for this month, we received six of the nine named storms from our season’s total. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) still favors an above-normal 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.