2019 one of the top years for charity giving

American individuals, bequests, and foundations and corporations gave about $449 billion to U.S. charities in 2019.

(CNN) — A new report found that 20-19 was one of the highest charitable years on record.

American individuals, bequests, foundations, and corporations gave more than 449-billion dollars to US charities according to a study published by the Giving USA Foundation.

Measured in current dollars; that was the highest total to date adjusted for inflation, it was the second-highest just slightly below 2017.

The report found that total giving was driven by an increase in donations by individuals which remains the biggest source of charitable contributions.

Donations to organizations for education, the arts, public-society benefit, the environment, and animals all saw large growth in 2019.

More from MyHighPlains.com: