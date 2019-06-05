2-Year-Old in Georgia Dies In Clothes Dryer

(WTLV/NBC News) The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 2-year-old girl found dead in Waycross over the weekend.
The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with First Coast News that the child died in a clothes dryer.
Sources say the girl’s mother found the toddler in the dryer Sunday morning, and believes the child climbed inside while she was sleeping.
A preliminary autopsy revealed the girl died from overheating.
Read more: https://fcnews.tv/2WjhUPk
