2-Year-Old in Georgia Dies In Clothes Dryer

(WTLV/NBC News)  The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 2-year-old girl found dead in Waycross over the weekend.

The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with First Coast News that the child died in a clothes dryer.

Sources say the girl’s mother found the toddler in the dryer Sunday morning, and believes the child climbed inside while she was sleeping.

A preliminary autopsy revealed the girl died from overheating.

