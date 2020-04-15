19-year-old crashes his dad’s Zoom class making students laugh

The college student stood behind his father as he taught and dresses up as different characters before his dad takes him down with a nerf gun

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) — A father and son bringing some much-needed laughs to a college class.

Mike Mattison is an English professor at Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio.

Mattison was teaching a lesson on zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic when his 19-year-old son, Lucas, crashed the class by dressing up as a surfer, graduate, and other characters during the lesson.

The students got quite the laugh especially when dad got his revenge by taking down his son with a nerf gun.

