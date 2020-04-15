19-year-old crashes his dad’s Zoom class making students laugh

(FOX NEWS) — A father and son bringing some much-needed laughs to a college class.
Mike Mattison is an English professor at Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio.
Mattison was teaching a lesson on zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic when his 19-year-old son, Lucas, crashed the class by dressing up as a surfer, graduate, and other characters during the lesson.
The students got quite the laugh especially when dad got his revenge by taking down his son with a nerf gun.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Tornado Carries Receipt Nearly 100 Miles
- Canyon ISD begins “Stay at Home Rocks” challenge on Twitter
- US relief checks begin arriving as economic damage piles up
- South Dakota meatpacking plant becomes the number one virus hotspot in America
- Faculty for Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine Grows