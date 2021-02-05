19-year-old man fatally shot while unloading groceries on South Side

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot while unloading groceries from his car in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood Friday afternoon.
Police said the man was on the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Campbell Avenue at approximately 2:25 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown person inside the car opened fire.
The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The incident is under investigation by Area One detectives.
