145 Graves Found At Florida High School
Investigation began after resident raised concerns an African-American cemetery was once located on the property; nearby Air Force base may also contain historic graves.
(WFLA/NBC News) An investigation has revealed 145 graves under portions of a Tampa, Florida high school campus.
Ground-penetrating radar was used to identify the graves at King High School.
The school district began searching in October after a civilian pointed out that there may have been an African American graveyard near the school.
“We’ve pieced together a bunch of documents and we kind of anticipated that it would come back this way, but I really didn’t anticipate getting a report back this morning that said it was 145 coffins,” said Tamara Shamburger, school board member.
During a meeting to discuss the findings, Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller mentions the possibility of yet another forgotten cemetery at MacDill Air Force Base, in the once predominately African-American area known as Port Tampa.
