10 Year-old Michigan boy charged with assault after dodgeball injury

A 10-year-old in Michigan has been charged with assault after throwing a ball at another child's face.

Imagine getting a call from the police telling you your 10-year-old son has been charged with aggravated assault over a playground game.

That’s exactly what happened last week in Michigan.

One mother is pressing charges after she says that 10-year-old purposely threw a ball at her son’s face.

Cameishi Lindley, son charged with assault, says, “These kids are basically playing a game that we all have played.”

But on April 29th, what seemed like a harmless game ended with one student getting seriously hurt.

According to the boy’s mother, who asked we not show her face, he has a rare medical condition making head injuries especially dangerous.

According to a police report, during that game, another student threw a ball at his face on purpose.

Mother of the hurt child says, “He sustained facial tissue damage to his face. He had a black eye and a bruised nose.”

Records show the then fourth-grader also suffered a concussion.

His condition is something Cameishi Lindley says she and her son Bryce knew nothing about.

Wednesday, Bryce was charged with aggravated assault.

Cameishi Lindley, son charged with assault says, “I couldn’t believe it.”

This is on top of a one-day suspension which occurred right after the incident.

Cameishi Lindley, son charged with assault, says “This is a kid that was playing on the playground with his friends.”

Mother of the hurt child says, “I tried to not let it get to this point.”

This mother claiming her son had been hurt before and that she reported it to the school.

Mother of the hurt child says, “My son was hit twice in the face with a ball previously due to this and the child apologized to my son and he said mom it’s ok we’re still gonna be friends.”

Cameishi Lindley, son charged with assault, says, “I’m unaware of any of those situations. Sorry that her child got hurt. I’d be sorry for any child that got hurt.”

Lindley just wishes problems like this could be solved in the classroom, not the court.

The case will go before a judge in juvenile court on August 1st.