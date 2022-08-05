LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip that left one man dead and two women injured.

The shooting happened in a hotel room around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, LVMPD Capt. Dori Koren said early Friday morning.

The 8 News Now I-Team first reported the information Thursday night through sources. Officers arrived on the scene within a minute of the 911 call, Koren said.

An altercation happened in the room between four people who all knew each other, Koren said. One person in the room shot the three others, Koren said. The shooter then left the room.

Deadly shooting investigation at Mirage (KLAS)

The injured shooting victims were taken to UMC hospital, Koren said. They were listed in critical condition as of Friday morning.

“Any types of extreme violence in our city we take very seriously,” Koren said. “You’ve seen it in all the investigations we conduct. We are confident we will solve this case.”

Police were looking for the suspect as of Friday morning. Investigators had isolated a variety of areas in the hotel as part of their investigation, Koren said.

Deadly shooting investigation at Mirage on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (KLAS)

The shooting prompted hotel security and Metro police to restrict access to the property. Video from guests showed police entering the hotel and casino with shields.

Police did not issue a photo of the suspect, but said at least one person who was in the room has ties to the area. Koren said there was no threat to the public.

Security allowed guests back onto the property around 10:50 p.m.

“We are investigating a shooting in a hotel room at the Mirage,” Metro police tweeted shortly after 10 p.m. “One person has been pronounced deceased. This is an active investigation and we will provide more information as it becomes available. Please avoid the area.”

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com/report-a-crime. Information can also be sent via text by sending “CRIMENV” and then your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Stay with 8 News Now as this story develops.