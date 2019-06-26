Skip to content
KAMR
Amarillo
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Politics Today
National News
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Politics
Good News
Entertainment
Weird News
Viral Videos
For Your Health
Product Recalls
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Sod Poodles
Locker Room
The Big Game
Buff Nation
Studio 4
Recipes
Bands
Community
Heart of the High Plains
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Womens History
Hometown Heroes
Clear the Shelters
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
National
Sharks attack in Bahamas, killing Southern California woman
Memorial service planned for Sacramento police officer
Photo of Salvadoran refugees shows power of still images
Witness could face perjury charge in Navy SEAL court-martial
US had open beds as migrant kids languished at Texas station
More National Headlines
More white supremacist propaganda showing up on US campuses
Latest sex accusation against Trump lands with a thud
Lawsuit filed challenging Arkansas’ 18-week abortion ban
Florida woman charged after giving husband’s guns to police
Court case seeks inspections of child border facilities
800,000 eligible to clear their record in Illinois legal pot
AP Explains: What happens when migrants arrive at US border
New software glitch found in Boeing’s troubled 737 Max jet
Family of black Indiana man killed by officer files lawsuit
Bond set for parents in New Mexico child, animal abuse case
Weather
Summertime heat; springtime storms
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Home security footage captures creepy Harry Potter character
Top warning signs you’re at a bad restaurant
Video shows moment elderly man is pushed off bus before his death
Survey: Half of Americans treat swimming pools as communal bathtub
Police video shows 12-year-old New Mexico girl get arrested for DWI
MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
Inside a hoarder home in Oregon