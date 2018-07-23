National Weather Service confirms Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The National Weather Center confirms a waterspout was spotted in Myrtle Beach on Monday and moved on shore near the 900 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

A statement from the NWS says the 15- yard-wide funnel proceeded onshore about 100 yards before it dissipated. Though it didn’t cause any damage, the waterspout did toss beach chairs and umbrellas into the air.

Adam Wiseman caught the waterspout on video around 1:45 p.m. near the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

Jim Gillis also captured video of the waterspout from the Anderson Ocean Club.

“Waterspouts happen occasionally off our part of the Carolinas, and most of the time they stay offshore,” WBTW News13 Meteorologist Frank Johnson says. “On the rare occasions when they do hit the beach, they can have winds of 40-60 mph, which can cause minor damage. Waterspouts are weaker than tornadoes.”

The NWS says the wind gusts were estimated to be lower than 65 miles per hour. The tornado was rated an EF-0.