National Weather Service confirms Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach area

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Waterspout_spotted_in_Myrtle_Beach_area_0_20180723185320-842137440
Fair / Windy

Amarillo

87°F Fair / Windy Feels like 85°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
66°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

82°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
65°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair / Windy

Hereford

87°F Fair / Windy Feels like 85°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms/Wind Late
64°F Thunderstorms/Wind Late
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

85°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
63°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Perryton

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
67°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Pampa

89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Late
68°F Thunderstorms Late
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The National Weather Center confirms a waterspout was spotted in Myrtle Beach on Monday and moved on shore near the 900 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

A statement from the NWS says the 15- yard-wide funnel proceeded onshore about 100 yards before it dissipated. Though it didn’t cause any damage, the waterspout did toss beach chairs and umbrellas into the air. 

Adam Wiseman caught the waterspout on video around 1:45 p.m. near the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk. 

Jim Gillis also captured video of the waterspout from the Anderson Ocean Club. 

“Waterspouts happen occasionally off our part of the Carolinas, and most of the time they stay offshore,” WBTW News13 Meteorologist Frank Johnson says. “On the rare occasions when they do hit the beach, they can have winds of 40-60 mph, which can cause minor damage. Waterspouts are weaker than tornadoes.”

The NWS says the wind gusts were estimated to be lower than 65 miles per hour. The tornado was rated an EF-0. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss