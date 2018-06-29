National News

Rare Tractors Hit The Auction Block

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 09:53 AM CDT

(WHO) 130 vintage and classic tractors will be auctioned off this weekend on a farm east of Boone, Iowa. 

Eric and Carol Ziel have been collecting the tractors on their farm for decades, but now they've decided it's time to part ways with the collectibles.

"Every day I get on a tractor and I think, boy I just wish I could keep all these, but they need to go to their own future home," said Ziel.

