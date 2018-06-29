President Trump: "Journalists Should Be...Free From Fear"

(NBC News) The man accused of shooting five people to death and wounding two more inside the offices of Maryland's Capital Gazette newspaper has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

Jarrod Ramos, 38, was charged Friday morning.

President Donald Trump commented on the shooting during a White House event Friday, saying "Journalists, like all Americans, should be free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their job."

Investigators are calling the shooting spree a "targeted attack"

The five killed were identified as Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Robert Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara.

"This person was prepared to shoot people. His intent was to cause harm," Bill Krampf, deputy police chief of Anne Arundel County, said at a news conference Thursday night.

Investigators say Ramos used smoke grenades to cause confusion inside the building, then opened fire with a shotgun.

"In that moment I thought I was going to die," said Capital Gazette intern Anthony Messenger.

"The office was in shambles," he added. "Unfortunately we had to pass two bodies of our colleagues which is something that nobody should ever have to stomach."

Ramos sued the newspaper in 2012 after a column focusing on a 2011 criminal harassment case. Ramos pleaded guilty in that case, and his suit against the Capital Gazette was dismissed.

