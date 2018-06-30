Goodbye, Geoffrey: Toys R Us closes its last stores today

(WFLA) - Toys "R" Us is closing its doors for good.

Friday marks the end of an era for generations of children and parents running through the isles in a sea of toys.

But what seems to have most people upset is waving goodbye to the store's mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe.

“I don’t wanna grow up, I’m a Toys R Us kid” is the jingle popping up on social media today to remind us at some point we all grow up - including Geoffrey the Giraffe.

The photo above is going viral as online users reminisce about their favorite Toys "R" Us memories.

As of Friday morning, the picture had been shared more than 300,000 times on Facebook.

Toys 'R Us has closed down and if Geoffrey The Giraffe with his little suitcase leaving the empty store and the idea that we have all grown up and left childhood behind doesn't bring a tear to your eye then I can't help you pic.twitter.com/YSCxsvEhxo — Gina Martin (@beaniegigi) June 28, 2018

Geoffrey waving goodbye gave people all the feels as the tune changes to "I guess everyone has grown up. There's no more Toys "R" Us kids."