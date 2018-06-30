National News

Goodbye, Geoffrey: Toys R Us closes its last stores today

By:

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 07:03 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 07:03 PM CDT

(WFLA) - Toys "R" Us is closing its doors for good.

Friday marks the end of an era for generations of children and parents running through the isles in a sea of toys.

But what seems to have most people upset is waving goodbye to the store's mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe.

“I don’t wanna grow up, I’m a Toys R Us kid” is the jingle popping up on social media today to remind us at some point we all grow up - including Geoffrey the Giraffe. 

The photo above is going viral as online users reminisce about their favorite Toys "R" Us memories.

As of Friday morning, the picture had been shared more than 300,000 times on Facebook. 

Geoffrey waving goodbye gave people all the feels as the tune changes to "I guess everyone has grown up. There's no more Toys "R" Us kids."

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News