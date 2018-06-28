Fireworks Safety: Don't Blow It Video

(NBC News) With the 4th of July just one week away, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is raising awareness about the dangers of fireworks.

Eight people were killed last year from fireworks-related accidents, according to the CPSC, and nearly 13,000 were injured.

Most injuries were caused by products often considered safe for kids.

"Keep sparklers out of the hands of children. Sparklers can burn up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, just like a blow torch," said acting Chairman of the CPSC Ann Marie Buerkle.

Safety experts say kids should never handle any kind of fireworks and if you use consumer firecrackers, keep water close by in case something catches fire.

You should also never try to re-light duds, soak them in water and throw them away.

The best thing to do is to leave the fireworks displays to the professionals.

More: https://on.today.com/2tzEUhE