National Guard troops sent to Atlanta; city invokes curfew

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor announced a curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. Saturday to sunrise on Sunday.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the curfew during a news conference Saturday evening. She called it a “very unusual and extreme step” after violence rocked the city Friday night. Georgia’s governor said Saturday he’s authorized up to 1,500 National Guard troops to deploy throughout the city.
A protest over the death in Minnesota of George Floyd turned violent Friday night, as people burned police cars and damaged businesses, resulting in 71 arrests.
