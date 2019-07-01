NASA’S Hubble spies slow-mo fireworks in space

News

Hubble Space Telescope captures image of The Great Eruption.

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Talk about a party that doesn’t stop!

Space has a fireworks show that’s been going on for centuries.

The Hubble Space Telescope captured this image of a cosmic fireworks show.

The source of the show is 7,500 light-years from earth in the Double Star System Eta Carinae.

The fireworks started in the 1840s when Eta Carinae went through a titanic outburst, called the great eruption, making it the second-brightest star visible in the sky for over a decade.

Eta Carinae, in fact, was so bright that for a time it became an important navigational star for ships in the southern seas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss