NASA’S Hubble spies slow-mo fireworks in space

Talk about a party that doesn’t stop!

Space has a fireworks show that’s been going on for centuries.

The Hubble Space Telescope captured this image of a cosmic fireworks show.

The source of the show is 7,500 light-years from earth in the Double Star System Eta Carinae.

The fireworks started in the 1840s when Eta Carinae went through a titanic outburst, called the great eruption, making it the second-brightest star visible in the sky for over a decade.

Eta Carinae, in fact, was so bright that for a time it became an important navigational star for ships in the southern seas.