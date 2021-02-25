NASA Texas Space Grant announces top teams

NASA Texas Space Grant has announced the top teams for the Northwest Earth and Space Sciences Pipeline#ROADSonMars Challenge.
NASA Texas Space Grant gave a shoutout to the Sunray Bobcats Ares X-plorer team, an Opportunity Division (middle school) team from Sunray Middle School.
