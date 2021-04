SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has already signed many bills from the 2021 Legislative Session. Bills that were not signed by April 9 have been pocket vetoed.

New Mexico will join 16 states that have legalized marijuana and will go into effect in April 2022. The recreational marijuana bill will allow people 21 years or older to buy and use marijuana but can only buy no more than two ounces of cannabis. There will be limits on extracts and edibles.