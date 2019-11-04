NASA may return to Pluto

The space agency is considering going back to Pluto for a longer stay giving the Southwest Research Institute funding to start developing the mission.

(FOX NEWS) — NASA may be planning another trip to the dwarf planet.

The space agency is considering going back to Pluto, giving the Southwest Research Institute the go-ahead to study a possible orbiter mission.

The new horizons probe snapped the first close-up images of the former ninth planet back in 2015, but, it zoomed past Pluto in a matter of minutes at tremendous speed.

The historic fly-by revealed a surprisingly complex world with clouds, mountains of water ice and plains of frozen nitrogen.

This time, the probe would stay in orbit to allow for a more in-depth study.

While the approval isn’t necessarily a commitment to go, space experts say it’s a first step to discovering more about the cast-off planet.