HOUSTON (CNN/NEXSTAR) — If 2020 couldn’t get any wilder, NASA now predicts an asteroid will come close to earth the day before the U.S. election.
The agency said the asteroid is named “2018V-P-1.” Its diameter is around 6.5 feet, according to the Center for Near Earth Objects Studies at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
It was first identified from Palomar Observatory in San Diego County in November of 2018.
The object will come close to our atmosphere around November 2 but the probability of it impacting earth is very small at just 0.41%.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Officials raise awareness about racial health disparities
- Parents gather to bring awareness to child trafficking at WV capitol
- NASA: Asteroid to pass close to Earth near Election Day
- Hot weekend with storms possible
- Cowboys coaches excited for 2020