(KWQC) The case of a missing headstone has come to a close.
After decades in Rock Falls, Illinois, the grave marker is headed back to its proper place in Missouri.
Detective Sergeant David Pilgrim was determined to find the owners of a missing headstone. It’s a case he’s worked on since 2013, when someone dropped it off at the Rock Falls Police Department. The only information he had was that the headstone was found in the basement of a vacant home.
“I kept it in my office, I saw it every day, eventually I was like you know what, my goal is to find the family,” Pilgrim says.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2BZJitO
Mystery Tombstone Heads Home
(KWQC) The case of a missing headstone has come to a close.