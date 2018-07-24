Myrtle Beach law firm helps puppy tossed from moving car

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Brett Branham, a Myrtle Beach attorney posted a video to Facebook in hopes of finding out who threw a puppy out of their moving vehicle near his office.

Branham says the contractor working on the second level of his office building, Tide Law Firm, saw the incident near Robert Grissom Parkway and 38th Ave. N. in Myrtle Beach, at around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

According to Branham and his employees, the red SUV never turned around to pick up the dog.

“If you commit to do something like care for a life, it deserves to be treated with dignity and respect,” says Branhan.

After seeing the incident, an employee at Tide Law Firm in Myrtle Beach ran out ino busy traffic to rescue the dog. Upon seeing the puppy’s road rash and broken back leg, Branham called Ark Animal Hospital in Surfside, and then he posted a now-viral video to Facebook looking for answers.

“If I had an animal that fell out of the window- I’m giving them the benefit of the doubt- it fell out of the window, I would stop and try to help, or at least turn around and see what I could do. I wouldn’t just drive off,” says Branhan.

His video has over 11 thousand shares and counting.

“What you’re seeing on social media is the relationship that people have with their own pets, they’re projecting onto this little animal, and that’s exactly what needs to happen because she still needs care, and she still needs love, and she still needs and owner to take care of her,” he says.

The puppy is recovering at Ark Animal Hospital in Surfside Beach, but vets are currently looking for people who want to help contribute to her medical care bills.

If you would like to help this puppy, you can donate directly to Ark Animal Hospital in Surfside Beach by calling (843) 238-1414. For now, the hospital is calling the dog by the name “Good Sam.” They are searching for an owner.

You can also help “Good Sam” by making a donation through this Go Fund Me page.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is currently investigating the incident, and say that intentionally abusing an animal is a felony in the state of South Carolina.