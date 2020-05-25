‘My Teacher Misses Me’ local educator safely delivers yard signs to students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — School is officially over. It was probably the hardest year for most teachers and students. The COVID-19 pandemic might have closed classrooms early, but Trinity Lutheran Christian School teacher, Sarah Black, found a way to make her kids smile.

Like most schools, the pandemic forced Trinity Lutheran Christian School classes to go digital.

“Maybe the hardest thing was that we left for spring break not really knowing what was going to happen,” Black said. “When the whole shutdown first started everybody was kind of fired up, the kids were excited, I was excited and we’re going to figure out a new way to do this and everybody was all geared up and we got this and then the parents were all in.”

But for Ms. Black, the days of being physically disconnected from her students took a toll.

“You miss them and you see people doing the drive-by parades and I just wanted the kids to know that they’re loved,” Black explained. “All of their parents are on social media, my kids are second and third graders, they don’t have a Facebook page.”

So she came up with her own way of sending her students a special message.

“The big important words, ‘my teacher misses me,’ that was their sign in their yard and when people drive by they know that is someone in that house that is loved,” Black explained.

A message she hopes her students will cherish until they are back in her classroom again.

“Kids you know how much I love you, you know that Jesus loves you and I look forward to seeing you until we’re back together again,” Black added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: