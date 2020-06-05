Music in the Garden has returned

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s time once again for Music in the Garden at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.
This week’s artist was Lindsey Lane.
Fat Boys Family Barbecue was also there to provide food.
If you missed it, the series continues tomorrow with Pony and Adrian at 7 p.m.
