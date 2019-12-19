Museum visits and concert going linked to living longer

Study: Going to art galleries, museums and concerts is linked to living longer

(FOX NEWS) — People who engage with the arts could boost their lifespans.

A new study involved more than 6,000 adults in England.

They gave details on the number of arts activities they took part in each year.

That included going to museums, art galleries, and exhibitions, as well as the theater, concerts, or the opera.

Compared with people who never engaged in the arts, those who went to arts events at least every few months had a 31 percent lower chance of dying during the follow-up period of the study.

This according to the paper published in the British Medical Journal.

That percentage dropped to 14 percent for those who attended events once or twice a year.

The results remained even when researchers accounted for factors including socioeconomic status.

But as the study was observational, the team couldn’t provide proof of the link.

Still they say the arts are also associated with building social capital, reducing loneliness, promoting empathy and emotional intelligence.

Also, boosting one’s sense of purpose, and being active.

These factors have all previously been linked to greater chances of survival.

Leisure activities like gardening and eating out have also been linked to a boost in longevity in past studies.

