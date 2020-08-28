Murder warrants issued in South Amarillo homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Murder warrants have been issued out of Randall County for an Aug. 23 homicide in South Amarillo.

According to Amarillo Police, Winton Wayne Dalton and Kyle Willis Bannister are wanted for the murder of Thomas Grensberg.

APD said both Dalton and Bannister are currently in the Randall County jail on other charges and will remain in custody.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is still investigating the incident.

