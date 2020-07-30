Murder warrant issued for suspect in weekend shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A murder warrant has been issued for the suspect in this weekend’s shooting.

Jeremiah Reyna, 36, is wanted in the shooting death of 30-year-old Samuel Acosta.

According to Amarillo Police, on Sunday, July 26, officers were called to the 1700 block of Buntin. When they got there, they found Acosta with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Acosta was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died Wednesday.

Reyna is described as 5′ 6″ and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police said Reyna drives a 2000 GMC Sierra with Texas tags.

If anyone has any information on Reyna’s location, call Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Your tip will remain anonymous. Tips can also be reported using the P3 app on any mobile device or tablet, or by going to amapolice.org.

