Mural Grant Program Application Extended to June 14

The City of Amarillo is offering an attractive incentive for property owners and business owners – financially and aesthetically.

The application period for the City of Amarillo’s first-ever Mural Grant Program has been extended to June 14. A Mural Grant Program packet is available at www.amarillo.gov under “City Initiatives,” or by e-mailing a request to muralgrants@amarillo.gov.

The matching grant program reimburses applicants for up to 50 percent of the mural costs, offering a strong incentive for property and business owners to enhance their structures with public-facing murals.

“The city is not commissioning murals, said Jason Boyett, chair of the City of Amarillo’s Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board. “Instead we are asking business or property owners to come to us with their own mural ideas and their own artists. The city will then partner with that individual business by supplementing the cost through the grant.”

Grants totaling $30,000 will be distributed among the four quadrants of the city, plus the Central Business District. The program provides a maximum reimbursement of $6,000 for each geographic area.

Boyett says a number of economic studies have connected a city’s beauty to key growth indicators like population increases and higher housing values.

“Urban beauty works like a magnet, drawing in everything from tourism to an educated workforce,” Boyett said. “This grant is a small, strategic step toward introducing more public art to Amarillo and increasing the attractiveness of our city while also bringing attention to individual businesses.”

The mural program is administered by the City of Amarillo’s Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board. The board will determine and allocate one or more grants per geographic area. Unused funds in any geographic area may be reallocated to applicants from other geographic areas. As reimbursement grants, mural grants are paid after the work is completed.

