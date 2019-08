New research from Germany suggests that contrary to popular belief, women are just as bad as men at multitasking.

(NBC NEWS) – Women may think they are pros at multitasking when compared to men but a new study shows they actually aren’t.

German researchers tested how accurately 48 men and 48 women performed two tasks.

They were asked to either perform them at the same time or switch their attention between the tasks.

In the end, multitasking affected the speed and accuracy in both groups.

And the women performed just as poorly as the men.