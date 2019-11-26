Multiple wildfires across the panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Multiple wildfires are burning in the Panhandle this afternoon. Below is information for each fire.

Quay CO. Fires

QUAY COUNTY, NEW MEXICO (KAMR/KCIT) — The Quay County Fire Department is currently responding to reports of multiple fires in New Mexico.

Hutchinson Co. Fire:

UPDATE 2:27 P.M.:

The fire at 3rd and Florida is being reported as "contained". Florida Street is closed from Wilson to 3rd as smoke… Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

UPDATE 12:55 P.M.: According to officials the second fire is in difficult terrain.

They say the fire is not moving toward Stinnett.

The initial fire northwest (top left of the image) of Stinnett is out. Crews are currently on a secondary fire… Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

UPDATE 12:47 P.M.: According to the Hutchinson County OEM, the fire northwest of Stinnett has been contained.

Fire crews are relocating to a second fire about five miles northeast of Stinnett.

Stinnett: Wildfire approx 5 miles northeast of Stinnett. The first fire off County Road K is being contained. Crews are relocating to the new fire at this time. Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Crews are responding to a wildfire in Hutchinson County.

According to the City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM, a wildfire was reported in the vicinity of County Road K, near County Road 4, northwest of Stinnett.

Area departments are responding.

There are no reports of structures threatened at this time.

**Update: 12:37pm. The original fire, northwest of Stinnett, is contained. Personnel are relocating to second fire… Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Roberts Co. Fire:

UPDATE 2:52 P.M. – Officials are reporting the fire in Roberts County is considered contained as of 2:45 p.m.

ROBERTS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are working a fire in Roberts County, that according to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the fire is near the intersection of FM 238 and Rankin Rd.

There is no word on the size of the fire or if any structures are threatened at this time.

Ochiltree Fire:

UPDATE 2:16 P.M.

There is a large grassfire at Hwy 83 and 23 . The fire has jumped Hwy 23. Posted by Lipscomb County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Crews are responding to a fire a fire in Ochiltree County.

Officials say it is in the area of Highway 83, about two miles south of FM 281.