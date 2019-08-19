Multiple fires burning the area

The #CopperBreakFire in Hardeman County. Courtesy: Texas A&M Forest Service

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are battling multiple fires in the area.

More on each fire is below:

Glazier Grass Fire – Hemphill County:

UPDATE 3:34 P.M.:

According to the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office, Glazier is still under evacuation and high alert.

Officials said the fire has been stopped at the railroad tracks south of Glazier and is still actively burning.

FIRE UPDATE:3:34pm Multiple Texas and Oklahoma Fire Departments are fighting the fire. The community of Glazier is… Posted by Hemphill County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 19, 2019

Original:

According to the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office, evacuations for Glazier are underway due to a grass fire near US 60 and Glazier.

Copper Breaks Fire – Hardeman County:

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is estimated at 8380 acres and is 40 percent contained.

Update: The #CopperBreakFire in Hardeman County is now estimated to be 8,380 acres and 40% contained. The fire perimeter was mapped for a more accurate acreage. #txfire — Incident Information – Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) August 19, 2019

Bird Ranch Fire – Cottle County:

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is now estimated at 7,000 acres and is 50 percent contained.

Update: The #BirdRanchFire in Cottle County is now estimated at 7,000 acres and 50% contained. #txfire — Incident Information – Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) August 19, 2019

Sideoats Fire – Cottle County:

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is estimated at 100 acres and is zero percent contained.