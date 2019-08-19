Multiple fires burning the area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are battling multiple fires in the area.
More on each fire is below:
Glazier Grass Fire – Hemphill County:
UPDATE 3:34 P.M.:
According to the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office, Glazier is still under evacuation and high alert.
Officials said the fire has been stopped at the railroad tracks south of Glazier and is still actively burning.
Original:
According to the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office, evacuations for Glazier are underway due to a grass fire near US 60 and Glazier.
Copper Breaks Fire – Hardeman County:
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is estimated at 8380 acres and is 40 percent contained.
Bird Ranch Fire – Cottle County:
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is now estimated at 7,000 acres and is 50 percent contained.
Sideoats Fire – Cottle County:
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is estimated at 100 acres and is zero percent contained.